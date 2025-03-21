Bill Burr Calls Out Elon Musk and Tech Billionaires Controlling Politicians

Bill Burr took aim at Elon Musk and “the nerds that own the politicians” during his Thursday appearance on The View — an unexpected venue for the outspoken comedian’s brand of humor.

The comedian’s wife apparently questioned the booking decision. “My wife was freaking out that I was coming on the show,” Burr told the co-hosts. “She was like ‘Who the hell booked you on that show? You say all this dumb stuff about women, don’t go on that show.’”

Joy Behar quickly reassured him, “Well, we’re not snowflakes around here and some of us are comedians, so we get it because that’s your thing.” She then pivoted to ask about his childhood humor.

“I had my moments,” Burr responded. “I understood the pecking order of high school. I wasn’t a nerd but I wasn’t cool. If there were too many football players and good-looking chicks in the room, I wouldn’t make my jokes. But if it was more of the regular people then I was the class clown.”

Politicians became his next target during the appearance.

“I’m not into politicians at all,” he declared. “They don’t make any money, they’re set up to be bribed, and in the end they’re all worth like $50 to $100 million. And everybody thinks one side is better than the other.”

He continued with observations about today’s polarized discourse: “It’s a weird time. I just feel like someone needs to bring the boiling water down to a simmer and everybody on both sides. Like you watch CNN, Fox, you go online, or you listen to politicians, it’s all, ‘ahhh!’ and then you walk out on the street and somebody’s like, ‘hey, how you doing?’ And you’re like, ‘good.’ So I don’t think they’re living in a reality.”

Behar then asked if there was anyone currently irritating him more than usual.

The answer was clear.

“Nerds. The nerds that own the politicians,” Burr replied, launching into a critique that’s become familiar to his fans. “All these tech nerds that want to build robots because they don’t know how to talk to hot women. They’re gonna take over the world. They are literally going to replace us. We’re like Beta right now and they’re coming out with the VCR.”

Burr specifically called out the Tesla CEO’s space ambitions: “And I think Elon has got the rockets going because they realize there’s other Earths out there and they’re gonna trash this one. They don’t have any concern for it. And then they’re gonna move onto the next Earth and, you know, everybody’s gonna be standing down here in their blue and red ties going, wait a minute, I was on your side. And they’re just gonna leave.”

