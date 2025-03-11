Tennessee Man Shot By Dog While In Bed With Female Friend

A Memphis man wound up in the hospital Monday after claiming his pitbull terrier fired the shot that struck him in the leg — all while he was in bed with a female friend.

Police responded to Jerald Kirkwood’s home on Whitney Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. following what was described as an “accidental injury call.” When officers arrived, Kirkwood explained that he had been “relaxing/talking” with a female companion when his one-year-old dog Oreo jumped onto the bed.

That’s when things went sideways.

“The victim’s dog jumped on the bed and got his paw stuck in the trigger guard,” according to the police report. The weapon discharged, grazing Kirkwood’s left thigh.

Paramedics treated the wound at the scene before transporting Kirkwood to Regional One hospital for additional evaluation.

When questioned about the weapon’s whereabouts, Kirkwood told officers that “the female friend took it when she left” — a detail that raised questions officers documented in their report.

A friend of Kirkwood later spoke with WREG News, describing what happened as “a freak incident” where “the dog jumped up and caused the gun to discharge.” The friend also assured reporters that Oreo is “very friendly” and that Kirkwood would make a full recovery.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time a dog has been implicated in a shooting. In 2023, a Kansas man died after his dog stepped on a hunting rifle in the backseat of his car, causing it to fire. The bullet struck the man who was sitting in the front seat.

Similar incidents occurred in 2018, when an Iowa man reported being shot by his dog during couch play. That same year, a New Mexico man suffered injuries after his dog stepped on a shotgun in his truck’s backseat, causing it to discharge.

These cases highlight the importance of proper firearm safety and storage — particularly around pets who have no understanding of the dangers associated with weapons.