Billy McFarland Responds to Tourism Board Denying Fyre Festival 2 Existence

Tourism officials are directly contradicting Billy McFarland’s claims about Fyre Festival 2, but the convicted fraudster insists his event is happening despite mounting skepticism.

Edgar Gasca, a member of the tourism directorate for Isla Mujeres — the Mexican location where McFarland claims his festival will take place — didn’t mince words about the purported event. “We have no knowledge of this event, nor contact with any person or company about it. For us, this is an event that does not exist,” Gasca stated. “This festival is not going to happen. There are red flags all over the place.”

McFarland quickly responded Tuesday night with an Instagram video attempting to dispute these claims.

“Fyre 2 is real,” McFarland declared in his social media response, addressing what he called stories that have been “twisted and covered by journalists from all over the world” following his recent interview on the Today show.

He’s doubling down — hard.

The convicted fraudster, who served time for his role in the infamous 2017 Fyre Festival disaster, outlined seven points attempting to legitimize his new venture. McFarland claimed he has “incredible partners” handling logistics and production in Mexico who “do not F around” and “would never take on a fake festival.”

Addressing the accommodation issues that plagued the original festival — where attendees famously found disaster relief tents instead of luxury villas — McFarland claimed contracts are in place with “a number of villas, yachts and hotels.” However, he acknowledged that two hotels contacted by media “gave misleading statements saying they never heard of Fyre.”

Rather than providing evidence of these agreements, McFarland stated he asked his team to “terminate those contracts” and focus on partners “eager to work with and support Fyre.” This approach raises questions about whether those initial contracts ever existed.

Claims vs. Reality

McFarland also claimed to have talent secured (“Artists, athletes and other performers are on board”), though he named no specific performers. He further stated he’s made 40 restitution payments since his release 30 months ago and plans to direct “a large percentage of Fyre 2’s budget and profits directly to restitution” for victims of the original festival.

“My partners and I have remained in communication with local and state government to ensure full compliance,” McFarland asserted — a claim directly contradicted by tourism official Gasca’s statement that authorities have had “no contact” with anyone regarding the event.

McFarland concluded by declaring “Fyre 2 is moving forward and we are moving forward with full integrity,” promising that “updates will come directly from me” going forward. He invited interested parties to contact him via direct message if they want to help with the festival.

The original Fyre Festival in 2017 became infamous after attendees arrived to find inadequate food, housing, and basic amenities despite paying thousands for tickets. McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison for wire fraud related to the festival and released in 2022. He still owes approximately $26 million in restitution to investors he defrauded.

Industry experts remain skeptical about McFarland’s ability to deliver a legitimate festival given his track record and the significant contradictions between his claims and statements from local officials.

Despite these concerns, McFarland appears determined to move ahead with his plans — or at least the appearance of them — while continuing to solicit support through social media.