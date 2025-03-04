Texas Lt. Governor Battles New York Strip, Seeks Texas Strip Rebrand

Texas dominates America’s cattle industry with a staggering 12.54 million head — nearly one-fifth of the nation’s total 69.1 million cattle as of 2022. The state leads in both beef and dairy production. Now, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick believes this agricultural dominance justifies renaming one of America’s most recognized steak cuts.

Patrick recently took to X (formerly Twitter) with a bold proposal: rebrand the NY Strip as the “Texas Strip Steak.” His plan includes steps to gradually remove “NY Strip” from restaurant menus and grocery labels throughout Texas.

The lieutenant governor addressed potential criticism head-on. He suggested that while Texas faces other challenges, this rebranding represents a significant issue — and claimed the state government is already addressing more pressing matters at the Capitol.

𝐈𝐂𝐘𝐌𝐈: Factoid: Texas has about 12.2 million head of cattle, the most in America. I met with the Texas Cattle Feeders and Cattle Raisers this week. Out of curiosity, I asked each of them their favorite cut of meat. A few said New York Strip. I asked why we didn’t call it a… — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) February 28, 2025

Patrick’s message contained careful wording about implementation. “We ask restaurants to change the name of this strip of meat the next time they reprint their menus,” he wrote, extending the same request to grocery stores. This approach seems designed to avoid forcing immediate costs onto businesses.

This timing consideration matters significantly.

Having restaurant industry experience, I understand menu reprinting represents both a financial and logistical challenge. High-end establishments might update seasonally, while others maintain the same menus for years. By making the change optional until “the next reprint,” Patrick creates a voluntary transition — theoretically preventing businesses from demanding compensation for compliance costs.

Grocery stores might adapt more easily with their digital printing systems, though implementing the change across all Texas retailers would still create administrative headaches.

Patrick concluded his message with a quip about “taking a short cruise across the Gulf of America and having a juicy medium-rare Texas Strip” after the legislative session ends — a statement that perfectly encapsulates our current political climate. It’s reminiscent of other geographic renaming efforts that expect immediate public adoption despite decades of established usage.

While the directive would only apply to beef sold within Texas borders, the state’s position as America’s cattle production leader raises questions. Could this rebranding eventually be tied to meat sales contracts beyond state lines? Would producers shipping beef nationwide face labeling complications?

If Texas cattle ranchers themselves are driving this initiative — truly bothered by the “NY Strip” designation known globally — perhaps a naming conversation is warranted. But this apparently unilateral decision from a politician rather than industry stakeholders feels disconnected. Shouldn’t we hear directly from the ranchers themselves before making such a change?

What Is A New York Strip Steak? Would Texas Strip Steak Be The Same?

The NY Strip comes from the top loin section of beef. It gained popularity through Delmonico’s Steakhouse in Manhattan, which helped cement its New York-associated name. On a T-Bone steak, the NY Strip appears as the larger side opposite the tenderloin (filet mignon).

Perhaps Texas should consider claiming the impressive Tomahawk Ribeye instead — arguably the most dramatic and impressive cut available. Why engage in territorial disputes over the NY Strip when the showstopping Tomahawk remains unclaimed? If Texas feeds the nation, shouldn’t it be associated with what many consider the king of steaks?