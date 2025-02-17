Sheryl Crow Sells Tesla After Disagreeing With Elon Musk Politics

Grammy-winning artist Sheryl Crow has parted ways with her Tesla, taking a stand against CEO Elon Musk’s recent criticism of National Public Radio. The singer announced on Feb. 15 that she’s donating the proceeds from her vehicle’s sale to support NPR’s journalism.

“My parents always said… you are who you hang out with,” Crow shared on social media. “There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla.”

The move comes amid escalating tensions between Musk and the public broadcaster. Tesla’s chief executive has repeatedly criticized NPR’s editorial stance, labeling it a “left propaganda machine” that “tolerates no dissent” in an April 16 post on X (formerly Twitter).

NPR has become a hard left propaganda machine that tolerates no dissent https://t.co/Pcpg1Wubtk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2024

Crow didn’t mince words in her response to Musk’s campaign against the news organization. She referred to him sarcastically as “President Musk” while emphasizing the importance of supporting fact-based journalism.

“Money donated to @npr, which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth.”

Defund NPR. It should survive on its own. pic.twitter.com/dtm5qbbxix — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2025

Earlier this month, Musk called for the defunding of NPR — which receives a portion of its budget through federal appropriations and grants. “It should survive on its own,” he posted on Feb. 4, alongside an image targeting the organization’s funding model.

This isn’t the first time a celebrity has publicly distanced themselves from Tesla. The automaker has faced increasing scrutiny over its CEO’s controversial public statements and policy positions.

NPR continues to operate as an independent news organization, reaching over 48 million listeners weekly across its various platforms.