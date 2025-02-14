Asteroid Bennu Impact Simulation Shows Potential Earth Devastation in 2182

Earth could face catastrophic consequences if hit by an asteroid similar to Bennu, according to new computer simulations. Scientists have determined that such an impact would dramatically alter our planet’s climate and ecosystems.

Bennu — roughly one-third of a mile wide at its equator — currently has a 1-in-2,700 chance of colliding with Earth in 2182. The asteroid makes regular close approaches to our planet, passing within 186,000 miles (closer than the Moon) every six years.

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission successfully collected samples from Bennu in 2023, marking the first U.S. asteroid sample return mission. The data gathered has helped researchers better understand the composition and behavior of near-Earth asteroids.

Researchers at the IBS Center for Climate Physics have painted a grim picture of a potential Bennu impact. Their simulations show that up to 400 million tons of dust would be ejected into the stratosphere, triggering a cascade of environmental effects.

The aftermath would be severe.

Global temperatures would plummet by 7°F (4°C), while precipitation would drop by 15%. Marine ecosystems wouldn’t be spared — productivity in the oceans could decrease by 25%, with land-based plant life seeing even steeper declines of up to 36%.

Lead researcher Lan Dai explains:

“The solar dimming due to dust would cause an abrupt global ‘impact winter’ characterized by reduced sunlight, cold temperature and decreased precipitation at the surface.”

Beyond the immediate blast effects, an impact would generate devastating tsunamis, earthquakes, and thermal radiation. The injection of aerosols and gases into the atmosphere would create long-lasting climatic disruptions. Interestingly, some ocean regions might experience temporary algae blooms due to iron-rich asteroid dust.

While Bennu’s potential impact is decades away, asteroid 2024 YR4 presents a more immediate concern. It carries a 1.2% probability of striking Earth in 2032 — the highest impact risk of any known large asteroid. Currently, we lack proven technology to prevent such a collision.

Adding to these concerns is the massive “Colossal God of Chaos” asteroid, weighing 67.24 million tons. It’s projected to pass dangerously close to Earth in 2029, coming within 20,000 miles of our surface — closer than many artificial satellites.

Via NASA