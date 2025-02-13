Brittany Mahomes Reportedly Asked to Avoid Taylor Swift Over Trump Connection

Taylor Swift’s usual Super Bowl companion was notably absent during the Chiefs-Eagles matchup — and former President Trump appears to be the reason why. Brittany Mahomes, who’s typically seen alongside Swift at Kansas City games, kept her distance at Super Bowl LIX.

The game drew extra attention as Trump became the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl, a visit that Snopes reports cost taxpayers millions. When Swift appeared on the stadium’s big screen, she faced loud boos from sections of the crowd.

“Brittany was instructed to stay away from Taylor because of Trump’s presence,” a source told The Daily Mail. “Everyone knew Trump would likely mention Taylor somehow, and they wanted to avoid any PR issues if the two were seen together during the booing.”

Trump hasn’t hidden his feelings about the pop star. After the game, he took to his social media platform: “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

This wasn’t an ideal night for either woman.

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the game, crushing the Chiefs 40-22. Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes — Swift and Brittany’s respective partners — struggled against a relentless Eagles defense. The loss ended Kansas City’s historic bid to become the first NFL team to win three straight Super Bowls.

Trump’s antagonism toward Swift isn’t new. Last year, he publicly declared his dislike for the singer, who has become increasingly politically active in recent years.