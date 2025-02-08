Marcus Jordan Crashes Lambo on Train Tracks, Demands Mariah Carey During DUI Arrest

Marcus Jordan — son of NBA legend Michael Jordan — displayed erratic behavior during his recent DUI arrest, making unusual demands from the back of a police cruiser including requests for holiday music and Mariah Carey songs.

Police discovered the 34-year-old’s Lamborghini SUV stranded on train tracks in Maitland, Florida on February 4. Officers found Jordan in possession of cocaine during the incident.

The arrest report paints a chaotic scene. Jordan, who’s the second eldest child of the NBA icon and Juanita Vanoy, reportedly couldn’t stay still and became increasingly confrontational with law enforcement. “Play some Mariah Carey up in this bitch,” he demanded while being transported to the station.

Officers noted his “sarcastic, patronizing attitude” throughout the encounter.

His behavior didn’t stop there.

Law enforcement documents describe Jordan as “loud, profane and belligerent” during processing. He “fidgeted constantly, talked incessantly, and got agitated” when officers attempted to give him instructions or ask questions.

Jordan faces three charges: DUI with property damage, cocaine possession (a Class A drug), and resisting an officer without violence. After posting a $4,000 bond, he was released from Orange County Jail the same day.

The incident marks a stark contrast to his recent public appearances promoting his relationship with Larsa Pippen on various reality TV shows.

Body camera footage from the arrest shows Jordan’s complete interaction with police, including his unusual musical requests.