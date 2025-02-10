Poppi Soda Faces Backlash Over $25K Influencer Vending Machine Campaign

A marketing stunt involving $25,000 Poppi vending machines has backfired spectacularly for the prebiotic soda brand — and its competitor Olipop is reaping the unexpected benefits. The controversy erupted after Poppi shipped custom-branded vending machines to 32 influencers ahead of their Super Bowl LIX commercial debut.

The influencer campaign, costing approximately $800,000, quickly drew criticism across social media platforms. While some viewers found the promotional gesture creative, a vocal majority questioned why Poppi hadn’t invested the money in more practical initiatives — like placing machines in schools, hospitals, or other high-traffic locations.

Olipop, sensing an opportunity, began engaging with critics in the comments sections across social platforms. They specifically highlighted the $25,000 price tag of each machine, fueling further debate about Poppi’s marketing choices.

That’s when things really started fizzing over.

Several educators joined the conversation, pointing out how their schools could have benefited from healthier beverage options. One teacher wrote, “Our students would have loved access to better drink choices instead of watching influencers unbox these machines on TikTok.”

The controversy has sparked broader discussions about corporate responsibility and effective marketing strategies. On Reddit, users criticized the environmental impact of manufacturing and shipping 32 custom vending machines purely for social media content. Meanwhile, some Instagram users have accused Poppi of deleting negative comments from their posts.

Poppi’s website claims their mission is “to revolutionize soda, one can at a time.” However, critics argue that shipping expensive machines to social media personalities doesn’t align with this goal. They suggest the funds could have supported initiatives to replace traditional soda machines in schools with healthier alternatives.

The great soda controversy of 2025 Poppi sent influencers $25k/machines to boost coverage for upcoming superbowl ad. Some love it, many hate it and warring rival olipop retaliates. A breakdown: pic.twitter.com/I5UvANYK4m — Ashwinn (@Shwinnabego) February 9, 2025

While $800,000 might be a relatively small investment for major beverage brands, the backlash highlights growing consumer expectations for meaningful corporate initiatives rather than flashy influencer campaigns.

The drama continues to unfold as Olipop maintains its strategic engagement in comment sections, turning Poppi’s Super Bowl marketing momentum into unexpected gains for their own brand.