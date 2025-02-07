Sydney Resident Discovers Over 100 Deadly Snakes in Backyard

A routine call to remove a few snakes from a Sydney garden turned into an unprecedented discovery — 102 venomous red-bellied black snakes hiding in the mulch. What started as a sighting of six snakes quickly escalated into one of Australia’s most remarkable snake removals.

Reptile Relocation Sydney’s team kept finding “baby after baby” as they worked through the garden’s mulch. The final count revealed 97 baby snakes alongside 5 adult females, creating a potentially dangerous situation for the homeowner.

David Stein, who owns the property, was stunned by the discovery. “I just couldn’t believe the amount of snakes that he kept uncovering,” he told reporters. “Every time we raked a bit of mulch, there was more.”

While Australia isn’t home to the most venomous snake species globally — Brazil has 79 and Mexico has 80 compared to Australia’s 66 — it’s notable that 85% of Australian snakes are venomous. That’s a stark contrast to places like Florida, where only about 14% of snake species can deliver a toxic bite.

The red-bellied black snake’s reputation isn’t as fearsome as some might expect.

Despite their venomous nature, these creatures haven’t caused a confirmed fatal bite since 1887. Australia’s more dangerous serpents include the Eastern Brown Snake, Western Brown Snake, and Tiger Snake — all responsible for more recent fatalities.

The removal operation presented an unusual challenge. Australian law requires relocated snakes to be released within 20km of their capture site, protecting both the snakes and local ecosystems.

Cory Kerewaro, owner of Reptile Relocation Sydney, described the escalating situation to The Guardian: “There were 40 snakes, then 70, then 90…” The team discovered two separate clutches of babies, with the mother snakes having already abandoned the site.

“We do have red-belly snakes in the backyard — you’ll see one slither away into the creek — but not a great deal,” Stein noted, highlighting how extraordinary this massive discovery was.

The incident raises questions about how to safely redistribute such a large number of venomous snakes without disrupting the delicate balance of local wildlife populations.