Kanye West is making headlines again — this time declaring himself a “Nazi” and Hitler supporter in a series of disturbing posts on X. The rapper, who’s been steadily losing public support, spent hours posting inflammatory content and slurs on Elon Musk’s social media platform.

Currently going by ‘Ye’, West’s recent activity includes possessive posts about his girlfriend Bianca Censori (his only remaining follow on X), and statements supporting Diddy amid serious criminal allegations. “IM A NAZI,” West wrote in a now-deleted post, later admitting to “channeling Andrew Tate” in his messages. Though many posts were eventually removed — either by X or West himself — they had already reached millions of viewers.

The controversial posts coincide with West’s promotion of his upcoming AI-enhanced album “Bully,” scheduled for release on June 15.

The public’s reaction has been notably muted.

“Amazing how Kanye’s freakouts on here get no response anymore, don’t know if it’s the architecture of Twitter, the news environment, or if everyone is just bored of him,” one user observed.

West’s transformation from acclaimed artist to controversial figure has been stark. His earlier works — “Late Registration,” “Graduation,” and “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” — are considered masterpieces of modern rap. Today, he seems more focused on generating controversy than creating music.

i can’t take kanye serious enough to get shocked anymore man he’s just spaceghostpurrp with money now to me — chloe (@yandhiisntreal) February 7, 2025

The situation has drawn parallels to what wrestling fans call “X-Pac heat” — when audiences reject a performer not out of engaging antagonism, but from genuine desire for their departure from the spotlight.

Adding to his troubles, West faces a lawsuit from a former employee alleging workplace “bigotry and antisemitism.” The legal challenge comes as little surprise given his recent behavior.

What began as a concerning decline now appears to be calculated provocation. West’s current approach — maximizing attention while minimizing artistic effort — marks a dramatic shift from his once-innovative musical legacy. This transformation seems less a result of personal struggles and more a deliberate choice that’s reshaping his cultural impact.