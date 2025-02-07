Kanye West Claims Control Over Wife Bianca Censori Amid Nazi Remarks

Kanye West launched into another controversial social media tirade Friday morning, making disturbing anti-Semitic statements and claiming control over his wife Bianca Censori. The comments follow a week of erratic public behavior, including an uninvited appearance at the Grammy Awards.

West and Censori created a media frenzy at the awards show when they appeared unannounced on the red carpet, where Censori appeared nearly nude. Sources close to the situation indicated that Censori had expressed reservations about the stunt but felt pressured to proceed.

Ye addressed the controversy directly on Twitter, posting: “I have dominion over my wife. This ain’t no woke as feminist s—.” The post was later deleted, along with several others from his morning-long rant.

“She’s with a billionaire. Why would she listen to any of you dumb a– broke broke b——,” West continued in a lengthy post defending his influence over Censori’s decisions. “People say the red carpet look was her decision. Yes I don’t make her do nothing she doesn’t want to but she definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval.”

The situation grew more concerning as West posted explicit anti-Semitic statements, including declarations of being a Nazi and expressing admiration for Hitler. These posts appeared on Elon Musk’s platform, where West follows only Musk himself — notable given Musk’s own recent controversies regarding anti-Semitism.

West and Censori, a 30-year-old Australian model, married in December 2022, shortly after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. Their relationship has been marked by increasingly public displays and controversial behavior.

The rapper’s latest outburst raises fresh concerns about both his mental health and his treatment of Censori. His references to “dominion” — defined as sovereignty or control — echo troubling patterns from his previous relationships.