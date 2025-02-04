Marvel Studios Releases First Fantastic Four Trailer Video

Marvel Studios just dropped a new trailer! It’s for a movie called The Fantastic Four: First Steps. You’ll be able to watch it in theaters all over the U.S. starting July 25, 2025. This is super exciting because it’s the first time Marvel’s “First Family” will be in the MCU!

Three movies from Marvel are hitting screens in 2025.

Captain America: Brave New World kicks things off on February 14. Then, Thunderbolts swoops in on May 2. And finally, we get The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Check out the first official trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps below.

Here’s what the story’s about: Picture a world that looks like it’s straight out of the 1960s but with a futuristic twist. Our heroes? They’re trying to juggle saving the world and keeping their family together. Sounds tough, right?

Enter Galactus—he’s not your average villain. He’s a cosmic giant with an appetite for planets, and he’s got his mysterious buddy, Silver Surfer, by his side. Things get personal real quick.

The cast is pretty stellar too! Pedro Pascal steps into the shoes of Reed Richards, aka Mr. Incredible. Vanessa Kirby plays Sue Storm, who can turn invisible. Joseph Quinn lights up as Johnny Storm, also known as Human Torch.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach takes on Ben Grimm, or The Thing if you prefer. Ralph Ineson voices the menacing Galactus, while Julia Garner glides in as Silver Surfer. Rumor has it Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne are part of this epic ensemble too!

Mark your calendars for July 25, 2025—it’s gonna be epic!