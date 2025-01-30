Harvey Weinstein Predicts Imminent Death in Prison Without Court Intervention

Harvey Weinstein, a once-famous Hollywood producer, is in big trouble. He’s been in jail for a while and thinks he might die there if things don’t change soon.

He’s 72 and worried about his health.

Weinstein is currently locked up at Rikers Island because of bad things he did in California. Even though some charges against him were tossed out last year, he’s still behind bars due to other crimes.

He recently stood before Judge Curtis Farber, pleading for his retrial date to be moved up. Why? He believes Rikers is terrible and fears he won’t survive there until April 15.

Last fall, Weinstein found out he has a rare type of cancer called chronic myeloid leukemia. In court, he said, “I don’t know how much longer I can hold on… I’m asking you, and begging you.”.

“There are so many people suffering on Rikers Island, so many people I’m with in prison. I speak for all of them,” he added.

He also mentioned the suffering of others at Rikers, saying he speaks for them too. A plea not just for himself but all those imprisoned with him.

Weinstein wants his trial to start earlier, on April 7. The judge said he’d think about it if everyone involved agrees.

His lawyer, Juda Engelmayer, praised Judge Farber’s understanding and hopes for a quick trial where Weinstein will be cleared of all charges.

A lot of women have accused Weinstein of bad behavior—over 100! He even got new charges last September from three more alleged victims in New York City.

Before all this drama, Weinstein was a big deal in Hollywood. He started Miramax and The Weinstein Company.