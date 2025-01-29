Justin Baldoni Apologizes to Blake Lively in Leaked Voice Note

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are in a big fight. They were working on a movie together, and now they’re arguing about some serious stuff.

The drama keeps unfolding.

It all started with accusations flying back and forth. Lively says Baldoni harassed her during the filming of “It Ends With Us” and even tried to ruin her reputation afterward. On the flip side, Baldoni is suing Lively for a whopping $400 million, claiming she defamed him.

This legal battle isn’t just happening behind closed doors; it’s splashed across media headlines daily. Recently, Baldoni’s team released a video they say clears his name, though Lively’s lawyers aren’t buying it.

There’s even buzz that Baldoni’s crew tried to spread rumors about Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, being mean to TJ Miller—an attempt that apparently flopped.

And now, a voice note from Baldoni to Lively has surfaced. It’s not looking good for him because he spends most of it apologizing for his actions.

This six-minute apology was sent at some ungodly hour, around “two in the morning,” according to The Daily Mail. It seems they were discussing changes made to a rooftop scene in the film, which didn’t sit well with Baldoni.

“I am far from perfect. I am a flawed man, as my wife will attest,” Baldoni admits in the note. He goes on about how he messes up but always tries to make things right.

“I think you and I have been trying to build a relationship,” he continues, acknowledging their communication struggles and expressing hope for better chemistry in person.

#JustinBaldoni revealed a nearly 7-minute apology he sent #BlakeLively while they were working on the #ItEndsWithUs script. Justin's voice note was clearly recorded shortly after their now-infamous meeting to discuss the film's rooftop scene. Full story: https://t.co/Hqn1D9bryR pic.twitter.com/cLVymoxQN9 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 27, 2025

People can’t seem to agree if this makes Baldoni look better or worse.

Justin Baldoni sent Blake Lively a voice note at 2:00 AM. There is no world where your creepy ass, harassing coworker should be doing that but bird brain simps are going to find a way to romanticize and infantilize him for it

Justin Baldoni sent Blake Lively a voice note at 2:00 AM. There is no world where your creepy ass, harassing coworker should be doing that but bird brain simps are going to find a way to romanticize and infantilize him for it — Riley Freeman (@TrillaryBlinton) January 28, 2025

I know the Baldoni Blake Lively thing is just stupid gossip, but a) there is a real sexual harassment allegation & b) it’s fascinating to watch ppl react to this one. Like if you listen to that voice note & still believe Blake Lively it’s like you’re telling me the sky is yellow — KFC (@KFCBarstool) January 28, 2025