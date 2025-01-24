JetBlue Sued for $1M After Ice Chunk Crashes Through Roof

JetBlue’s in the spotlight again, and not in a good way. A couple is suing them for a million bucks because they say ice fell from a JetBlue plane and smashed through their roof.

Yikes! That’s gotta be scary.

Michael Reese and Leah Ferrarini claim a big ol’ chunk of ice, about the size of a watermelon, plummeted from a JetBlue Airbus A321. It wrecked their dream home, forcing them to move out. They’d just bought it in 2020 and fixed it up, planning to live there forever.

On January 1, 2024, around 8:09 p.m., the couple was chilling at home when the ice block came crashing down. It landed right above their bed, narrowly missing them—talk about a close call!

The FAA looked into it and found that this aircraft had some water issues before. Apparently, it also dropped ice on another place in Massachusetts back in August 2023.

But it’s not just about fixing their house. They’re also seeking compensation for the emotional rollercoaster they’ve been on since then. Imagine living in constant fear of something falling from the sky! They’ve lost sleep, earnings, and peace of mind.

“The ice block falling on Plaintiffs’ house caused severe damage to Plaintiffs’ roof,” the lawsuit states. Every time a plane flies over now—they get one every five minutes—they’re reminded of that terrifying night.

Sleep? Forget it. Insomnia has become an unwelcome guest in their lives. It’s even affected Mike Reese’s job as a commercial driver in TV and Film. Anxiety and depression have taken root where dreams once thrived.

JetBlue insists safety is their top priority. Yet, earlier this month, two people were found dead in one of their plane’s landing gear during routine maintenance. Quite the contradiction, isn’t it?