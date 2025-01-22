First Look: Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal in The Accountant Sequel Released

There’s gonna be a sequel to The Accountant! It’s called The Accountant 2. The first movie was all about action and thrills, and Ben Affleck played a really cool character named Christian Wolff. Now, there’s a new picture showing him with his brother Brax.

Yep, it’s happening!

Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal are back for more action. And get this, J.K. Simmons and Cynthia Addai-Robinson are returning too! But that’s not all. There are some new faces joining the party: Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson, Robert Morgan, and Grant Harvey.

The film is being directed by Gavin O’Connor. He’s the guy who directed the first one, along with other awesome movies like Miracle and Warrior. So you know it’s gonna be good.

Here’s a sneak peek into the story: Christian Wolff gets pulled out of hiding by Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina after a mysterious murder shakes things up. To crack the case, he needs help from his estranged brother Brax, who’s kind of a big deal in the lethal skills department.

First look at ‘THE ACCOUNTANT 2’ In theaters on April 25. pic.twitter.com/XIZ2sqjE5z — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 22, 2025

The first movie was brought to us by Warner Bros., but now things have shifted gears. This time around, Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company Artists Equity has teamed up with Amazon MGM Studios for the sequel.

Even though Amazon’s involved now, don’t worry! The movie will still be hitting theaters on April 25, 2025. Before that, it’ll make its debut at the South by Southwest festival in March.