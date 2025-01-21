Cinemark’s BYO Popcorn Bucket Day Sparks Creativity

Cinemark theaters had a fun event where you could bring your own bucket for popcorn. Lots of people joined in with all sorts of containers!

The turnout was wild.

So, on Sunday the 19th, Cinemark’s promotion got everyone talking online. Photos popped up everywhere, showing off the crazy ‘buckets’ people brought.

Some of these ‘popcorn buckets’? Oh boy. They included a basketball cut in half, a bedside table drawer, and even a funeral urn. Yup, you read that right.

It was bring your own popcorn bucket day today at Cinemark & some of things people brought in are WILD💀 pic.twitter.com/IXF9sOYSbU — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) January 20, 2025

Cinemark hosted Bring Your Own Popcorn Bucket today where anyone who brought a container got it filled with popcorn for $5. pic.twitter.com/hlOUKniiOX — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 20, 2025

Plastic bins were popular too, but honestly? Who wants to see all that butter and salt at the bottom? Not the healthiest choice out there.

Dare I say, we crushed Cinemark’s “Bring Your Own Bucket” popcorn deal. pic.twitter.com/09CRuaBy3R — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) January 19, 2025

One guy even brought a mini-popcorn replica as his container. According to Cinemark’s rules, your bucket could hold up to 400oz.

Pickle barrels made an appearance too. They’re big and have handles—pretty handy! Surprisingly, no YETI buckets were spotted.

Overall, this BYO popcorn bucket event was a hit. Wouldn’t it be awesome if they did this more often?