Cinemark’s BYO Popcorn Bucket Day Sparks Creativity

|

Cinemark theaters had a fun event where you could bring your own bucket for popcorn. Lots of people joined in with all sorts of containers!

The turnout was wild.

So, on Sunday the 19th, Cinemark’s promotion got everyone talking online. Photos popped up everywhere, showing off the crazy ‘buckets’ people brought.

Some of these ‘popcorn buckets’? Oh boy. They included a basketball cut in half, a bedside table drawer, and even a funeral urn. Yup, you read that right.

Plastic bins were popular too, but honestly? Who wants to see all that butter and salt at the bottom? Not the healthiest choice out there.

One guy even brought a mini-popcorn replica as his container. According to Cinemark’s rules, your bucket could hold up to 400oz.

Pickle barrels made an appearance too. They’re big and have handles—pretty handy! Surprisingly, no YETI buckets were spotted.

Overall, this BYO popcorn bucket event was a hit. Wouldn’t it be awesome if they did this more often?

Fans Pay Tribute to David Lynch at Bob’s Big Boy with Cigs, Coffee, and Cheetos
Fans Pay Tribute to David Lynch at Bob’s Big Boy with Cigs, Coffee, and Cheetos
Read More:
Entertainment,Movies