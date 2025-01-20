Fans Pay Tribute to David Lynch at Bob’s Big Boy with Cigs, Coffee, and Cheetos

Movie fans are really sad. They made a special place to remember David Lynch, who died at 78 on January 15. This is near Bob’s Big Boy restaurant in Burbank, California. He loved going there for milkshakes!

Every day at 2:30 p.m., he’d have a chocolate milkshake and coffee.

Cinema lovers rushed to the famous spot at 4211 W. Riverside Drive in Burbank after hearing the news. It’s where Lynch, the genius behind Mulholland Drive, was a regular. His picture hangs on the wall with Laura Dern and Kyle MacLachlan, who he introduced for Blue Velvet.

naomi watts and laura dern talking about their first times meeting david lynch❤️ pic.twitter.com/4m5zF2mTf5 — v (@desertheartss) January 16, 2025

Lynch often hung out at Bob’s Big Boy, sipping his favorites while scribbling movie ideas on napkins. After his passing, fans started leaving things he loved—coffee, Coke, cigarettes—by the restaurant’s statue.

The spontaneous tribute quickly became huge! NBC Los Angeles noted it included hand-drawn art, American Spirit smokes, movie posters, donuts, cups of Joe, Bob’s shakes, Coca-Cola cans, cookies, Cheetos bags, logs inspired by “Twin Peaks,” heartfelt notes of gratitude, and blue roses.

Also among the tributes were papers with quotes and thoughts from Lynch himself. One favorite: “Keep your eye on the donut, not the hole.”

The David Lynch memorial at Bob’s is really beautiful: coke, cigarettes, cans of tuna, tender messages, roses, and love pic.twitter.com/V7bzwAF29y — 7/11 Truther (@DaveMcNamee3000) January 17, 2025

A cherished memory of Lynch involves him enjoying two cookies and a Coke and declaring it “phenomenal.” Simple pleasures!

Cheetos had a special place in his heart too. When playing John Ford in Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, his only request was for Cheetos in his dressing room. He adored them but knew they weren’t healthy. “Once you start… you need a lot before you can stop,” he said about munching them.

The memorial will remain until January 20, which would’ve been Lynch’s 79th birthday. He’s remembered for directing Eraserhead, The Elephant Man, Dune, Blue Velvet, Wild at Heart, Lost Highway, The Straight Story, Mulholland Drive, and Inland Empire. Plus the iconic series Twin Peaks.