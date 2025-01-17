Mel Gibson Unaware of Trump Naming Him Hollywood Ambassador

Donald Trump, who’s 78, just told everyone he’s making Jon Voight, Sylvester Stallone, and Mel Gibson his “Ambassadors to Hollywood.” That’s a big surprise for lots of people, even Mel Gibson himself.

Yep, you heard it right.

Mel Gibson is 69 and has a new movie called Flight Risk. He directed it but doesn’t act in it. The film’s hitting theaters on January 24. Because he’s been supporting Trump lately, he’s found favor with the former host of The Apprentice.

This flick marks Gibson’s first directing gig since Hacksaw Ridge, which got an Oscar nod for Best Picture back in 2016. Quite the comeback, huh?

“It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump believes these stars can help bring Hollywood back from losing business overseas. He wants it to be “BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!” Sounds ambitious.

But here’s the kicker: Gibson didn’t even know about this role until Trump tweeted it! Imagine that surprise.

“I got the tweet at the same time as all of you and was just as surprised. Nevertheless, I heed the call,” Gibson shared with Variety. He also joked about whether there’d be an Ambassador’s residence involved.

Despite all this ambassador talk, Gibson’s been pretty busy acting in B movies. He’s been in 11 films since 2022! That’s quite a list: Last Looks, Panama, Agent Game, and more.

Stallone isn’t slowing down either. He’s starring in the Paramount+ series Tulsa King. Meanwhile, Voight had a part in Coppola’s mega-bomb Megalopolis.