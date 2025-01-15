Drake Accused of Snitching in UMG Defamation Lawsuit

Drake’s in a bit of trouble right now. He’s mad at Universal Music Group (UMG) because they did something he didn’t like.

On Wednesday, Drake filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group.

So, here’s the scoop: Drake says UMG told lies about him. They promoted Kendrick Lamar’s song “Not Like Us,” which said some really bad stuff about Drake.

Legal documents provided via Court Listener.

“UMG is the “world’s largest music company,”2 and also the music company that has represented Drake for more than a decade. Yet, on May 4, 2024, UMG approved, published, and launched a campaign to create a viral hit out of a rap track that falsely accuses Drake of being a pedophile and calls for violent retribution against him. Even though UMG enriched itself and its shareholders by exploiting Drake’s music for years, and knew that the salacious allegations against Drake were false, UMG chose corporate greed over the safety and well-being of its artists.”

Drake’s team is not happy. They’re saying UMG let people like Kai Cenat and RDC Gaming make money from reacting to “Not Like Us” without any copyright claims.

“UMG is legally responsible for the release, publication,7 and promotion of the Defamatory Material, including the foreseeable consequences of the same. UMG’s business is to “possess the exclusive rights” to reproduce, to distribute, and to license music, “including over the Internet. In other words, it is only with UMG’s explicit approval that the Defamatory Material could have been released in the first instance and later streamed, shared, performed publicly, and exploited by content creators on TikTok and Instagram. UMG’s campaign went well beyond the traditional music company playbook indeed, UMG has unleashed every weapon in its arsenal, including, on information and belief”

WTF Drake ain’t no way you snitching on me bro 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/oIxSX4eBwR — NoLifeShaq (@NoLifeShaq) January 15, 2025

Update: Another streamer named in the lawsuit called out Drake.

Drake keep my name out your mouth 😂🐀 pic.twitter.com/N3DInDPWuM — B LOU (@all_1k) January 15, 2025