Two-Time Oscar Nominee Admits Financial Struggles

Do you want to be an actor? It sounds fun, right? But even if you’re super famous and have been nominated for big awards, like the Oscars, it doesn’t mean you’ll get rich. That’s what Djimon Hounsou says.

He’s been nominated twice!

Djimon Hounsou, who got Oscar nods for “In America” and “Blood Diamond,” shared this surprising news with CNN’s Larry Madowo. Imagine working hard for 30 years and still struggling! That’s what Hounsou talked about in his interview.

“I’ve been trying to make a living in this industry for decades,” he said. Even with two Oscar nominations and roles in blockbuster movies, he’s not making enough money. He feels underpaid.

It’s kind of shocking when you think about it. Hounsou has acted in big films like “A Quiet Place Part II,” “Shazam!,” “Captain Marvel,” and even “Gladiator.” You’d expect someone with such a resume to be doing quite well financially.

Larry Madowo was surprised too. He called it “mind-boggling” because Hounsou was one of the first Black actors he noticed in big-budget films.

“Systemic racism is something you can’t just brush off,” Hounsou replied. It’s deeply rooted in many areas of life, making it hard to overcome.

Hounsou played a significant role in “Gladiator” alongside Russell Crowe but won’t be appearing in the sequel. He didn’t explain why, but missing out on that opportunity might have cost him financially.

The 60-year-old actor also mentioned his experience with the film “Amistad.” Despite being nominated for a Golden Globe, he felt overlooked by the Oscars. People thought he was just off the boat and not worthy of respect as an actor.

Diversity still has a long way to go. Systemic racism isn’t changing anytime soon.