Diddy Blamed in Wildfire Conspiracy Theories

The California wildfires have destroyed over 12,000 buildings, including many homes. Cal Fire says 62 square miles have burned. Nobody knows how the fires started, but lots of people have wild ideas about it online.

AccuWeather estimates the economic damage at around $250 to $275 billion.

The fires have caused chaos beyond just burning buildings. Half a million people lost power at times, and infrastructure like sewers and water systems got hit hard. As if that’s not enough, 150,000 folks had to leave their homes, 23 are missing, and sadly, 24 lives were lost.

Even celebrities weren’t spared. Stars like Billy Crystal and Julia-Louis Dreyfus saw their homes go up in flames. The list goes on with names like Anthony Hopkins and Mandy Moore.

But Sean “Diddy” Combs’ mansion? Untouched. This fact sparked some wild theories online.

Some internet users think Diddy might be involved in starting the fires—seriously! It’s not just random trolls; even former government officials like Catherine Austin Fitts are jumping in with bizarre ideas.

Catherine Austin Fitts said she looks for patterns in events like these fires. She wonders how many homeowners were linked to P. Diddy.

She also suggested the fires might’ve been triggered from above or by some high-tech platform.

Others point to a video by Ally Carter, who warns about explosions causing fires. She hints at a deeper connection involving trafficking.

There are other theories too, not just about Diddy. Some say smart meters and copper wires are to blame. Others claim it’s all a distraction from mysterious drones seen before the fires started.

Even Mel Gibson is getting into the conspiracy game. He told Fox News that everything seemed too convenient—no water, perfect wind conditions, and people ready to start fires.

“Is it on purpose?” he wonders aloud. “What do they want? The state empty?”

