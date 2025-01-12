SEC Football Coach Contacts Sydney Thomas with Catchy Message

Sydney Thomas had a night she’ll never forget when Jake Paul fought Mike Tyson. She was a ring girl for the event, and an SEC football coach sent her a message afterward.

She won’t say who it was, but it probably wasn’t one of the 16 head coaches.

At 21, Sydney’s about to start her second semester as a junior at the University of Alabama. Even though she’s from Saint Louis and spends a lot of time in class, she travels for modeling gigs too. Pretty fancy lifestyle!

During the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight on Netflix, Sydney became quite famous. The fight was dull, so this 5-foot-8 ring girl caught everyone’s attention.

Her social media blew up overnight! She gained over 500,000 followers across platforms. With more than a million on TikTok, 800k on Instagram, and 140k on X, she’s adored online. Even sports teams are promoting her at games now.



So yeah, Sydney got famous fast. Naturally, lots of guys noticed her. Her inbox? Full of messages from admirers and some not-so-nice folks. More creeps than fans, maybe…

One message stood out: on the ‘Like A Farmer Podcast,’ Sydney said an SEC coach messaged her after the fight with just “Roll Tide.”

But he’s not from Alabama!

Sydney didn’t share any more details about that coach or his identity. It’s all a mystery.

And considering all 16 SEC head coaches are taken, it was likely an assistant coach who reached out. But Sydney? She won’t spill the beans!