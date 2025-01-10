Sydney Sweeney Becomes Miami Fraternity Sweetheart

Sydney Sweeney, a famous actress, is now a “Sweetheart” for a fraternity at the University of Miami. Even though she grew up in Idaho and went to UCLA for a bit, she doesn’t have any real connections to Miami’s university.

In a surprising twist, the University of Miami Theta Chi fraternity shared on Instagram that Sydney Sweeney is their new “Sweetheart.”

“Theta Chi is proud to announce our sweetheart @sydney_sweeney ❤️🌹❤️ Welcome to the family- can’t wait to see what the future holds…” they posted. If you want to check it out, you’ll need to visit their page directly since embedding isn’t allowed.

Sydney confirmed the news by commenting on their post. She said, “My favorite group of guys, see you soon,” with a playful wink emoji.

Back when I was in a frat at Rutgers, being a “Sweetheart” meant something different. Usually, it was a sorority girl chosen to represent the fraternity.

The role could mean various things. Sometimes it was just about hanging out or dating one of the frat brothers. Other times, it involved organizing events or helping out with charity work.

But mostly, it’s about status. The fraternity gets to say they’ve got a cool Sweetheart, and the Sweetheart gets a boost in popularity. With Sydney Sweeney in that spot, it seems like quite the win for them!

As 2025 kicks off, Sydney’s also busy with her new movie project. She’s working on “The Housemaid,” directed by Paul Feig and featuring Amanda Seyfried as well.