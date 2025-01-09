MCU Update: George Miller Meets Studio, New Hulk Movie Coming

So, Marvel’s thinking about changing Thor a bit. They want him to be less silly and more serious. They’re talking to a famous director named George Miller about it.

George Miller is pretty cool.

You might know George Miller for his Mad Max movies. But he’s done a lot more! He directed “The Witches of Eastwick,” “Lorenzo’s Oil,” and even “Happy Feet.” Yep, the dancing penguins movie!

Recently, he worked on “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” which came out in 2024. It was a hit! Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, was in it too, but as a bad guy called Dementus. Apparently, this connection led to some interesting conversations between Miller and Marvel.

According to World of Reel, Kevin Feige, Marvel’s big boss, has been chatting with lots of directors for a project called “World War Hulk.” And guess what? George Miller is interested in directing Thor 5! Chris Hemsworth helped set up the meeting between Miller and Feige.

Miller almost made a DC movie once, called “Justice League: Mortal,” but it didn’t happen. So it’s not shocking he’s curious about an MCU film.

After the last Thor movie didn’t do so well, Hemsworth said they need to get serious again if there’s going to be another one. Bringing in George Miller could help with that shift in tone.

“I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness,” Hemsworth admitted. “It just became too silly.”

Next on Marvel’s list is “Captain America: Brave New World,” coming out February 1. Then there’s “Thunderbolts” on May 2. Both movies are important for setting up something called World War Hulk.