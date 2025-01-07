AI Nostradamus shared some ideas about 2025. It talked about curing diseases and what Donald Trump might do if he’s President again. But wait, what’s AI Nostradamus?

It’s a fun project by The Sun using ChatGPT to pretend to be Nostradamus.

The Sun asked ChatGPT some tricky questions to get it to act like Nostradamus. You know, that famous fortune-teller from the 16th century whose predictions still fascinate people today.

So, what did AI Nostradamus predict for 2025? Well, remember, it’s all just for fun! The Sun said these are imaginative ideas inspired by Nostradamus.

First off, there will be talks and protests about new digital stuff. Something called an “omnipotent” network might make super-smart algorithms. And guess what? An AI revolution could start in a city far east!

Oh, and a cure for a disease we thought was unbeatable might be found. But AI Nostradamus didn’t say which one—bit of a cliffhanger there.

Imagine this: A forgotten comet zooms back into our skies. Some folks might see it as just cool, while others think it’s a cosmic wake-up call.

As for Putin, he might face tough times as Russia’s leader. People could get tired of strict rules and economic woes, causing unrest. Even his loyal supporters might rethink their stance.

Trump’s return to the presidency could leave a mark with flashy ventures in real estate and media—shaping stories for future generations, AI Nostradamus suggests.

Then there’s talk of “silent wars” causing chaos through cyber attacks. These could target infrastructure and financial systems worldwide.