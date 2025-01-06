Iron Man 2 Actor Gets 8-Year Prison Sentence for Financial Scam

Keith Middlebrook, who’s 57 and was in the movie Iron Man 2, got sentenced to eight years and two months in federal prison. He also has to pay a $25,000 fine because he was found guilty of 11 counts of wire fraud.

Middlebrook, who says he’s “The Real Iron Man” on YouTube, appeared in Moneyball, Bad Teacher, and Thor too.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Middlebrook claimed he invented a “patent-pending” cure for coronavirus. He made up stories about miracle cures and promised risk-free investments with huge returns.

He even told investors that Magic Johnson was involved with his company. But it was all lies to get people to invest money.

Middlebrook said someone in Dubai wanted to buy his companies for $10 billion. He also claimed seven investors had already given him between $750,000 and $1 million each.

In March 2020, Middlebrook got caught delivering fake coronavirus treatment pills to an undercover agent.

His lawyer called Magic Johnson “the biggest liar I’ve ever seen,” promising to prove it. Quite the drama!

Over the years, Middlebrook has made lots of wild claims on YouTube. From rebooting Mean Girls to fighting Dwayne Johnson—he’s said it all.

January 7, 2025, marked another chapter in this bizarre saga.