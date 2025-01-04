Mysterious Space Junk Crashes in Kenyan Village

This week, a big piece of space junk fell into a village in Kenya. People aren’t sure where it came from or why it landed there. It’s a mystery.

The Kenya Space Agency (KSA) now has the object, which crashed in Mukuku village. They call it a “fragment of a space object.” But it’s no small piece—it’s an eight-foot-wide metal ring weighing over 1,100 pounds!

Joseph Mutua was just minding his cow when he heard a loud bang. He lives in Mukuku, in Makueni county, and told NTV he thought maybe there was a car crash. But nope, no smoke, no collision.

If that thing had hit someone’s home? Yikes! Mutua said it could’ve been really bad. They didn’t know if it was a bomb or what—it just fell from the sky like some sci-fi movie scene.

The New York Times reported that KSA thinks the debris is leftover from decades of space missions and recent rocket launches. Crazy, right?

Usually, these objects burn up when they re-enter Earth’s atmosphere. Or they drop into the ocean where nobody lives, according to the space agency.

Major Aloyce Were from KSA mentioned they’re checking for damage to the area and any harm to people or animals. They’re also trying to figure out where this giant metal donut came from. He noted, “Space is no longer as safe as we used to know it.”

Back in April, someone in Naples, Florida had their house damaged by space junk from the International Space Station. Can you believe they sued NASA over it?

In 2019, the European Space Agency said over 750,000 pieces of space junk were orbiting Earth. That’s a lot of trash floating around up there!

Ralph Dinsley, who runs Northern Space and Security LTD, warned about all this debris. He said we might end up stuck on Earth if something major happens with all this junk. And he forgot to mention how stuff keeps falling on us!