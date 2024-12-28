Athos Salome, who folks call the “Living Nostradamus,” has shared his predictions for 2025. Spoiler alert: they’re not exactly cheerful.

Salome hails from Brazil and is a parapsychologist. He’s famous for supposedly predicting big world events, like the pandemic in 2019-2020 and Russia’s Ukraine invasion. He even claims his 2024 predictions, like an asteroid sparking a space race among China, Russia, and the U.S., have come true.

We’ve heard from Baba Vanga, the Balkan Nostradamus, and the OG Nostradamus himself. Now, let’s dive into what our modern-day seer thinks about 2025.

According to Salome, “2025 will be the year when clandestine genetic experiments come to light.” He believes these genetically modified humans will deepen social divides.

The psychic also foresees a global event revealing AI’s autonomy. At some point in 2025, he expects AI to make irreversible decisions in crucial areas like cyber security and transport.

Oh, and governments? They’ll finally admit aliens exist! Plus, they’ll get called out for hiding underground bases and advanced tech. This revelation could spark global protests against militarization and secrecy.

Salome warns that a global energy crisis will be used as a control tool by 2025. Powerful nations might exploit this to emphasize fossil fuels’ importance.

On manipulation: subdermal monitoring tech, like implantable chips, might become normal. They’ll be pitched as health and security advancements. Also, geoengineering could lead to wild climate disasters—hurricanes, droughts—for military and economic gain.