Military Veteran’s UFO Encounter While Camping: A Frightening Experience

A man who spent over 25 years in the military saw something really strange while camping in California. It was a UFO, and he said it was terrifying.

He described the UFO as being about 20 to 30 feet long and 8 to 10 feet high.

The mysterious craft was oval-shaped and emitted a bright white light. It got pretty close—just 100 yards from his campsite in Mountain Center, Calif.

“At approximately 11:00 p.m., I was laying in the tarped bed of my truck,” he recounted. The campsite was at an elevation of about 7,800 feet in the Santa Rosa Mountain Yellow Post campsites. He was alone that night, surrounded by pitch-black darkness.

Suddenly, all natural noises stopped. The area lit up brighter than any full moon he’d ever seen. But it wasn’t the moon; he had already checked that out—it was a dimly lit waning gibbous.

Thinking maybe it was a truck with headlights on, he peeked out. What he saw instead was a stationary, bright white light hovering at tree-top level behind a pine tree.

It was about the size of a medium helicopter but made no noise and didn’t move or emit heat. The temperature was around 40 degrees Fahrenheit that evening.

After observing it for at least a minute, fear took over. He sank back into his sleeping bag and eventually fell asleep. When he woke up at about 2:30 a.m., drenched in sweat, everything was dark again.

He insists he was completely sober and not tired when this happened. He stayed another night at the same campsite but didn’t see any more bright lights.

Though not an expert tracker, he noticed nothing unusual in the area over the next two days. With years of military experience and backcountry adventures, this sighting left him baffled.

This veteran’s account adds to the growing number of unexplained drone and UFO sightings across the U.S.

Reports have come from New Jersey, Ohio, San Diego County, Southern California, Bowie in Maryland, and even Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

RadarOnline.com has shared new photos and videos of suspected drones troubling Staten Island residents.

Additionally, similar sightings have been reported in Connecticut, Florida, and Massachusetts. An interactive map by DailyMail.com now tracks these occurrences nationwide.