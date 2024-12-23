Diddy Accuser to Call Jennifer Lopez as Witness Report

Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith is 55 years old and works for the Michigan Department of Corrections. He’s suing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs because he says Diddy hurt him back in 1997. He thinks Jennifer Lopez might know something important, so he wants her to talk about it in court. By the way, Diddy and Lopez used to date a long time ago.

Cardello-Smith met Diddy at a party while working as a bartender. He claims that Diddy put something in his drink. The next thing he remembers? Waking up to see Diddy with another woman. And then hearing Diddy say, “I did this to you too!” Sounds wild, right?

The lawsuit is asking for $400 million! It also suggests that maybe the government helped cover up what happened. Big accusations here.

In some court documents, Cardello-Smith mentioned Jennifer Lopez by her full name: “Jennifer Lynn Lopez aka Jenny from the Block.” He thinks she has key details about the case. This tidbit came from InTouch Weekly.

Lopez hasn’t said much about any of this, even though paparazzi keep asking her questions. She seems to be dodging them, especially since Diddy’s arrest on federal charges in September. It’s like she’s trying to stay out of the spotlight.

Since his arrest, Diddy’s been staying at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. That’s where some other famous folks are held too, like Sam Bankman-Fried and Luigi Mangione.

Diddy’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, is also working with Mangione’s defense team. His wife, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, is leading that team.

If Diddy’s found guilty during his trial in May, he could face 15 years or even life in prison. That’s a long time behind bars!