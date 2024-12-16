Luigi Mangione Legal Fund Hits $132K Amid GoFundMe Challenges

There’s a lot going on with a guy named Luigi Mangione. Some people think he did something really bad, but others are trying to help him get a fair trial. They even started a fundraiser to pay for his lawyers.

GoFundMe said no way to this kind of fundraising.

So, GoFundMe shut down any fundraisers for Luigi. They don’t allow raising money for people accused of violent crimes. All the money that was donated got sent back to the people who gave it.

But there’s another site called GiveSendGo that’s different. It’s a Christian-based platform, and they’re letting the fundraiser for Luigi go on. They say things like “God’s love is more valuable than money” and they pray over their campaigns.

GiveSendGo believes in making a difference through faith, whether you’re giving, sending, or going. They want to help Luigi get legal support because they believe everyone deserves fair representation.

The page for Luigi’s defense fund explains they’re not supporting violence. They’re just trying to make sure he gets a fair chance in court. They even share updates about him, like how he was picked up at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania.

They’ve reached out directly to Luigi with a letter, letting him know about the funds raised. If he doesn’t want the money, they’ll donate it to other political prisoners needing legal help.

In short, it’s all about fair trials and helping those caught up in politicized charges.

Letter:

