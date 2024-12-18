UFO Expert Warns Drone Sightings May Signal Alien Invasion

There’s a guy named Carl Nally from Ireland who thinks UFOs might be invading Earth. He says they’ve found a secret way to get here, using something called an “invasion portal.” Sounds like a sci-fi movie, right?

But wait, there’s more.

Nally shared his thoughts with the Irish Mirror. He argues that if these mysterious flying objects were just drones, the U.S. government would have identified them by now. Especially since they’re often spotted near military bases.

“It’s an amazing situation,” he said. “You’d think they’d send helicopters to check them out, but they haven’t.” That’s strange, huh? Are they really drones or something else entirely? Maybe UFOs!

He suggests that portals could explain why these so-called drones aren’t being identified. This theory isn’t new; it’s been used to explain other mysteries like Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster.

“It’s very peculiar,” Nally continued. “We’re not used to seeing this happen everywhere at once. Maybe they’ll reveal themselves soon!”

One such portal is thought to be over places like Athlone and West Cork in Ireland.

Nally points to research by astronomer Dr. Eamonn Ansbro and pilot Dr. Bruce Cathie as potential evidence of these alien portals. “They’re entering Earth quickly, especially near military bases,” he told the Westmeath Independent.

“We’ve had many reports from people seeing orb-shaped UFOs,” he added.

Dr. Ansbro and Dr. Cathie have a theory about UFOs using tracks to enter and exit Earth. They’ve spent over a decade researching this, claiming their math is 92% accurate.