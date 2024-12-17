U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents had a busy day at the International Bridge in Hidalgo, Texas. On Friday, Dec. 13, they caught someone trying to bring in illegal drugs worth over $4.2 million.

It was quite the operation.

The officers from the CBP Office of Field Operations were stationed at Hidalgo Port of Entry. They stopped a 2013 Chrysler van for a closer look. With the help of trained dogs and some high-tech equipment, they found 30 packages of what seemed to be meth and two packages of suspected heroin hidden inside.

“This is a high-value, combination load of narcotics,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez. He praised the officers for using their skills and technology to stop these drugs from reaching our streets.

If these drugs had made it onto American streets, they would have been worth about $4,294,759. That’s a lot!

The van and the drugs were handed over to state and local High Intensity Drug Task Force (HIDTA) agents. They arrested the driver and started a criminal investigation.

The main U.S. Customs and Border Protection Twitter account has been sharing their top moments of 2024. Among them were seizing endangered howler monkeys and finding $4 million in fentanyl pills hidden in a truck.

On another notable occasion, they seized over 2,000 pieces of fake jewelry worth more than $10 million! Brands included Louis Vuitton and Bulgari.