Ben Affleck, JLo, Jennifer Garner Awkward Encounter at School Play

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship status is like a rollercoaster. Sometimes they’re married, sometimes they’re not. It’s confusing! And poor Jennifer Garner, Ben’s ex, gets caught up in all this drama because of their blended family.

It’s said that Ben is “closer than ever” to Garner while navigating his divorce with JLo. But guess what? JLo isn’t thrilled about this closeness and thinks Garner caused some holiday issues. Imagine how awkward it must’ve been when all three showed up at the same school play for their kids, Fin and Emme.

TMZ mentioned that it’s unclear if they actually chatted during the event, but Ben did have a moment with Emme.

Ben and Garner split in 2018 but still co-parent their three kids. Meanwhile, Ben’s bond with JLo seems frostier, especially as divorce talks continue.

Over the holidays, Ben picked time with Garner and the kids over being with JLo.

“Let’s face it,” a source spilled to InTouch Weekly, “hanging out with Jen and their kids is just easier for him. No stress, no pressure—he can be himself.”

Considering what’s been said about JLo, it’s no shocker she might feel upset. And yeah, it could definitely make things tense between them all.