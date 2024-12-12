Airline Pilot Explains Airplane Mode: No Conspiracy

When you fly, you’ve probably heard that you need to switch your phone to airplane mode. But why? Many people forget or don’t know the reason behind this request.

A pilot on TikTok, known as @PerchPoint, explains it all in a popular video.

His video has over a million views! In it, he says the airplane mode button isn’t part of some conspiracy theory.

Interestingly, he mentions that if you skip airplane mode, it’s not a big deal. The plane won’t crash or malfunction because of it. Probably.

The pilot explains that if several passengers’ phones try connecting to radio towers mid-flight, these devices emit radio waves. These waves might interfere with the pilots’ communication headsets.

He shared an example where he was waiting for directions but couldn’t hear clearly due to buzzing interference in his headset. Imagine trying to listen while a wasp buzzes around!

This interference isn’t catastrophic, but it’s annoying when copying instructions. So next time you’re asked to use airplane mode, that’s why.

Plus, in the U.S., it’s actually a legal requirement for passengers to switch their phones to airplane mode during flights.