Man Awarded $4 Million for Overturned Conviction Admits to New Murder

Shaurn Thomas is a man from Philadelphia. He was sent to prison for life because people thought he committed a murder. But guess what? He didn’t do it, and later, they found out he was innocent!

Now, here’s the twist.

After spending 24 years behind bars, Shaurn got out in 2017. They even gave him $4.1 million as a settlement. But things took a dark turn when he admitted to another murder in 2023. This time, it was over a drug debt with Akeem Edwards.

Back in the day, Shaurn’s initial conviction was overturned due to some shady detective work. Apparently, they had evidence that could’ve proven his innocence but ignored it. Not cool, right?

Statements from co-conspirators played a big role in his wrongful conviction. These guys later said their testimony was false and forced by detectives.

Even after all this, the District Attorney’s Office decided not to retry him. They still thought he might be guilty, though.

In a 2019 video with Freethink, Shaurn talked about missing out on his 20s and 30s. He vowed to stay positive despite everything: “They ain’t going to never take this smile.”

But then came the incident with Edwards. Thomas gave him cocaine and expected $1,200 back. When Edwards didn’t pay up, Thomas shot him.

Thomas’ girlfriend, Ketra Veasy, revealed chilling details after the shooting. She claimed he told her it was his third kill and warned her to stay silent—or else.

Interestingly, Ketra met Shaurn through her brother Willie, who also had a murder case overturned in 2019. Small world, huh?

An informant tipped off the police about Shaurn’s plans to silence Ketra. After her arrest, she cooperated with authorities and pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Assistant District Attorney Cydney Pope laid out the grim facts in court. Judge Roxanne Covington seemed taken aback by the revelations.

“Are these facts true?” she asked Shaurn.

“Yes, Your Honor,” he replied solemnly.

This time around, Shaurn Thomas won’t see freedom again.