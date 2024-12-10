Scientist Discovers Clues of Virtual Simulation Reality

Scientist Melvin Vopson thinks our world might be like a giant video game. He says we could be living 54 million lives in a virtual simulation. That’s a lot of lives!

Vopson works at the University of Portsmouth in England.

He’s written about his ideas in a book and a science journal. The book’s called “Reality Reloaded: The Scientific Case for a Simulated Universe.” Catchy title.

In an interview with MailOnline.com, he shared some clues suggesting we’re in an advanced AI world. But here’s the kicker: even he admits these theories aren’t backed by scientific research—just wild ideas.

“All these scenarios operate under the control of a master AI,” Vopson told MailOnline. Imagine that! A future version of us created it. Maybe no one’s awake anymore, and we’re all just stuck in this simulated reality.

The first theory? We chose to enter this simulation at birth for fun. It’s like the ultimate VR game, keeping our minds busy because real life was kinda boring.

You know, with all the celebrity gossip, sports events, and political scandals, life’s never dull here! Vopson said, “We created the simulation as a place of entertainment.”

His second theory is we might be in this simulation without wanting to be. What if society had complex problems to solve—like environmental crises or wars?

Running simulations could help find solutions. If one simulation cracks it, then voilà! We adopt it in real life.

The third theory is mind-boggling: time moves differently here. One minute in the real world could equal 100 years in the simulation.

“A hundred life experiences could be just 100 minutes,” Vopson explained. It’s like when you dream; time feels different there too.

So what are the clues hinting at this virtual simulation? Limits on light and sound speed might mean they’re controlled by a computer processor’s speed.

Vopson also points out symmetry in our world as another clue. Building with irregular bricks would be tough, right?

It’s similar to designing computer programs—to maximize efficiency and minimize energy use.

Quantum entanglement is another head-scratcher. It allows two particles to connect so that changing one affects the other instantly—faster than light!

This could make sense if our universe is a virtual reality code where all points are equally distant from a central processor.

And guess what? Melvin Vopson isn’t alone in thinking we’re living in a simulation.

Back in 2020, scientists believed there was a 1-in-3 chance we’re actually living in one. Later studies bumped that up to 50 percent!