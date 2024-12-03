How to Find $2 Million Hidden by Crypto Millionaire Across the US

Jon Collins-Black, a rich guy who loves adventures, has hidden treasure all over the U.S. It’s worth more than $2 million and is in five different treasure chests! He got this idea because he loved games like D&D when he was a kid.

Amazing, right?

His book, “There’s Treasure Inside,” tells you where to start looking for these treasures. In it, you might find things like a Michael Jordan rookie card or even a rock from the moon!

To find Jon’s treasure, grab his book. You can get it on Amazon or even at Target. It’s packed with clues and took him almost five years to put together.

Inspired by Forrest Fenn’s famous hunt that started in 2010, Collins-Black wanted to create something just as exciting but with his own unique twist. Fenn’s hunt had people searching the Rocky Mountains, but Jon’s treasure is spread across the whole country!

Jon made his money through crypto trading and decided to use it for this grand adventure. His message? “All the clues you need are in the book.” Simple yet thrilling!

Launched three weeks ago, the hunt is still fresh. No one has found any treasure yet, so there’s plenty of time to join in. Remember, it took ten years for someone to find Fenn’s treasure!

The treasures include rare Pokémon cards, bitcoin, precious metals, gems, and artifacts from famous people like Picasso and Andrew Carnegie.

America is buzzing with excitement over this colossal treasure hunt! People are eager to find items like Jackie Kennedy’s diamond broach and an Olympic gold medal. Collins-Black’s book is your guide to these hidden riches.