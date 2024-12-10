Jay-Z Seeks Dismissal of Assault Lawsuit, Reveals Accuser’s Name

Jay-Z wants to stop a lawsuit against him and Diddy. A woman, called “Jane Doe,” says they hurt her long ago.

He asked the court to make her say her real name.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Sean Carter, is accused of hurting a 13-year-old girl at a party in 2000. The lawsuit also mentions Diddy and another famous person who watched.

According to Page Six, Jay-Z says the woman’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee, is trying to get money unfairly. He claims it’s all about forcing him to pay lots of money whether he’s guilty or not.

The filing states that when Jay-Z refused to pay, the woman and her lawyer tried hard to stop him from defending himself. They say this isn’t about justice but about making money.

Jay-Z and his lawyer, Alex Spiro, want the court to throw out the case. They also want Jane Doe to reveal her real identity and refile the complaint using her true name.

The filing argues she hasn’t shown any proof of harm that would justify keeping her name secret.

Jay-Z denies everything she’s accused him of.

Tony Buzbee, who represents many alleged victims of Diddy, says he and his client are being harassed by Jay-Z’s team.

Buzbee told Page Six he won’t be distracted by attempts to focus on lawyers instead of serious allegations brought by a brave woman.