Underground Set Discovery Confirms Classic Villain in Marvel’s Fantastic Four Film

A couple of friends found a movie set for the new Marvel film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. They didn’t find a secret cave or anything; it’s been used before for other movies like Lord of the Rings.

Pretty cool discovery, right?

This discovery hints that Mole Man, a classic villain, might be in the movie. Fans are excited because he’s the first bad guy the Fantastic Four ever fought.

Earlier, Marvel Studios shared that Pedro Pascal will play Reed Richards. Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are also part of the cast.

According to the Daily Mail, “The two friends entered Middleton mine in the Derbyshire Dales after they spotted the ‘entrance was open’. Plunging almost 1,000ft underground, with close to five miles of tunnels, the explorers say they found a Marvel film set hidden in its depths.” Sounds like an adventure!

Photos and videos from this hidden set have been popping up all over social media. Everyone’s talking about it!

The movie wrapped up filming and is set to release on July 25, 2025. It’s a big deal for Marvel as these characters will be important in upcoming Avengers movies too.

Having Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic is a huge win. He’s been in tons of hit shows and movies like Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian.

Alongside him, Vanessa Kirby plays Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn is Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach takes on Ben Grimm. Ralph Ineson and Julia Garner join as Galactus and Silver Surfer.

Here’s what Marvel Studios says about the film: “Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world… they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus.” Intense stuff!

Rumors swirl about more stars joining—Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne—and maybe even Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom?