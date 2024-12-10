Jamie Foxx Reveals Details on Medical Emergency

Jamie Foxx got really sick almost two years ago. He had to go to the hospital, and nobody knew why at first. But now, he’s talking about it in a new comedy show.

Filming a movie in Atlanta, Jamie suddenly faced a “medical complication,” as his daughter called it.

The family kept things quiet to protect his privacy, which is totally understandable. Yet, curiosity lingered about what truly happened.

Initially, Jamie didn’t say much, just thanked everyone for their support. His updates were mostly positive vibes during his recovery journey.

This summer, he chatted with folks in Phoenix about the scare. He mentioned a severe headache that led to him being unconscious for nearly three weeks! Can you imagine?

His story matches what he shared in his Netflix special “What Had Happened Was…”.

Approaching 57, Jamie confirmed he’d had a stroke. A doctor gave him a cortisone shot but missed the serious issue until his sister insisted on more tests.

At Piedmont Hospital, they found a brain bleed causing the stroke. The doctor warned, “If I don’t go in his head right now, we’re going to lose him.”

Surgery was next. And while unconscious, Jamie joked about seeing a tunnel but no light. “Was I headed to the wrong place?” he quipped.

He woke up on May 4th and began tough rehab. His family shielded him from the public eye due to concerns over his appearance and dizziness.

But now? He’s back and ready to roll!