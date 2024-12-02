Unidentified Drones Swarm US Air Force Bases in UK

Unusual drones have been seen flying over U.S. Air Force bases in the UK. People are worried because they don’t know where these drones are from.

The sightings started on November 20.

These mysterious drones have been spotted at several bases, including RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall. The UK’s Ministry of Defence is looking into it, with about 60 British troops, some who specialize in countering drones, now involved.

Reports say the number of drones changes each time. They haven’t caused any harm yet, though. But they’re still being watched closely to keep everyone safe.

Military officials are on edge due to these drone “swarms.” They’re not your everyday hobbyist drones; they’re much more advanced. Why aren’t they shot down if they’re a threat? Good question.

A local from Beck Row mentioned seeing noisy drones with lights. They seemed official. Another resident noticed more police and military around lately, even spotting a big orange light in the sky that vanished quickly.

According to Fox News, military officials say they are “alarmed” by the unexplained presence of the “swarms of small drones.”