Authorities Recover Over $1 Million in Stolen Gold Coins from Shipwrecks

Imagine finding a treasure worth over a million dollars! That’s exactly what happened when 37 gold coins were stolen from a shipwreck in Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, with help from the FBI, found them again.

The 1715 Treasure Fleet was actually two fleets. They were coming back to Spain from the “New World.” Sadly, all 11 ships sank because of a hurricane near Florida, and many sailors lost their lives.

Back in 2015, a treasure company called 1715 Fleet – Queens Jewels, LLC found gold coins worth $4.5 million at a shipwreck site. But not all the coins were reported correctly. Half of them went missing!

Then, on June 10, 2024, new clues popped up. This led to an investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Turns out, Eric Schmitt was involved in the theft.

“Investigators executed multiple search warrants, recovering coins from private residences, safe deposit boxes and auctions,” said the FWC in their press release.

Five of those stolen coins ended up with an auctioneer in Florida who didn’t know they were stolen. They even found evidence linking Schmitt to photos of the coins at his family’s place.

And get this—Eric Schmitt put some of the stolen coins back into the ocean for new investors to find later. Talk about sneaky!

Eric Schmitt is now facing charges for dealing in stolen property. But there are still 13 gold coins missing!

“This case underscores the importance of safeguarding Florida’s rich cultural heritage and holding accountable those who seek to profit from its exploitation,” stated FWC Investigator Camille Soverel.