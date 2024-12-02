Pep’s Manchester City Hit the Skids in Bid for a Magnificent Seventh EPL Title

There’s no doubt that Pep Guardiola will go down as one of the greatest soccer coaches in the history of the English Premier League.

In his time at Manchester City, the Spaniard has masterminded six EPL title wins, as well as victories in the Champions League and the domestic cup competitions.

Most assumed he would zero in on a magnificent seventh Premier League trophy hoist in 2024/25. However, his City side are – currently at least – a shadow of their former selves.

So can Pep right the ship and get Manchester City’s season back on track?

Also Rans

Despite winning the Premier League title in six of the last seven seasons, City are considered little more than outsiders now this term.

The bulk of the Premier League bets have come in for Liverpool (-125), who at the time of writing lead the standings by eight points. City, meanwhile, are out to +350.

But the sharpest football predictions refuse to rule out Pep’s men, not least because of their remarkable history in the Premier League in the modern era, but also due to the head coach’s acumen.

There’s still some 26 games of the EPL campaign to go, so a gap of eight points between Liverpool and Manchester City can easily be overturned. For context, they’ve won the title five seasons in a row, so they understand the peaks and troughs of a long season.

But if they are to do so once again, there’s no doubt that Pep has to find a solution to his side’s current defensive woes…

Not So Magnificent

Between October 30 and November 23, the Cityzens lost five straight games; the first time in Pep’s entire reign that they have embarked on such a dismal run of form.

To make matters worse, they conceded a jaw-dropping 14 goals in that span… simply unheard of from a coach that prides himself on defensive organization and stability just as much as offensive fluidity.

Tottenham were the first to vanquish City in the EFL Cup, and just a matter of weeks later they were at it again: Spurs running out comprehensive 4-0 winners in a Premier League contest at the Etihad Stadium.

Sandwiched in-between was another trio of defeats, this time at the hands of Bournemouth (1-2), Sporting Lisbon (1-4), and Brighton (1-2).

To rub salt into the wound, Pep had seemingly found a solution for City’s Champions League clash with Feyenoord on November 26. He watched on as his team romped into a 3-0 lead, with İlkay Gündoğan amongst the goalscorers.

But, once again, City were far too easy to play through, and their Dutch opponents made hay on the counter-attack.

Feyenoord ended up taking ten shots, resulting in the creation of four big chances and 2.15 of open play xG. Ultimately, they would score three second half goals to claim a point from an entertaining tie in Manchester.

So it’s very much back to the drawing board for Pep, who must now find a solution – and fast – if he is to turn City’s season around.