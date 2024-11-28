Border Agents Seize $3.7M Meth in Marble Shipment

So, Customs and Border Protection agents found a huge stash of meth hidden in some crushed marble stone. This happened on November 25 at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas.

It was quite a find!

The officers at Laredo Port of Entry were just doing their usual checks when they noticed something odd with the shipment. They used special tools and dogs to sniff out the drugs.

After digging deeper, they uncovered 66 packages of what looked like meth. The total weight? Nearly 423 pounds! That’s almost $3.78 million worth of illegal stuff.

“This big meth seizure shows what our officers deal with every day,” said Albert Flores, the Port Director. He added that it highlights their commitment to keeping borders secure.

Both the drugs and the truck were taken by the officers, while Homeland Security started a criminal investigation.

Meanwhile, over in California at San Ysidro Port of Entry, officers had another drug bust last week. A man tried smuggling drugs into the U.S. in a sneaky way.

The 59-year-old was driving a 2011 pickup truck when he got pulled over for more checks. Canines pointed out something fishy about the front passenger seat.

Using imaging tech, officers spotted strange spots in both the front and back seats. Inside, they found hidden metal compartments stuffed with fentanyl and cocaine, weighing over 84 pounds altogether.

“San Ysidro officers are top-notch at spotting hidden drugs,” said Mariza Marin, Port Director. “Their work is crucial in protecting our communities from harmful substances.”

The truck driver was handed to Homeland Security, while CBP seized the drugs and vehicle.