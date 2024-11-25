Diddy’s Lawyers Claim Trump Ruling Supports Free Speech Rights

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is in big trouble. His lawyers are trying something interesting to help him out.

They’re using a case involving Donald Trump.

Diddy, a famous rapper and producer, was arrested last September. He’s facing serious charges that could land him in prison for a long time, maybe even life. His trial is set for May 2025.

After his arrest by Homeland Security agents at a New York City hotel, Diddy was denied bail. Now, he’s stuck at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he even spent his 55th birthday.

In an unexpected twist, Combs’ legal team is drawing parallels with Trump’s case. They referenced a decision from Trump’s election interference case in a recent court filing, according to Business Insider.

“Combs’ lawyers quote an appellate decision in Trump’s DC election interference case,” they said. This decision emphasized broad free-speech rights under the First Amendment.

The DC Circuit Court of Appeals had noted that only a significant threat to justice would justify limiting Trump’s speech. Combs’ lawyers believe this applies to Diddy too.

They argue that this ruling gives Diddy—and others like him—a strong right to speak against their prosecution. It’s about defending their freedom.

But that’s not all; Diddy’s facing more than just federal charges. There are over 100 allegations of sexual abuse against him. Texas attorney Tony Buzbee has filed more than 120 lawsuits related to these claims.