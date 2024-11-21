Jay Leno Injury Story Raises Public Suspicion

Jay Leno’s latest injury has social media buzzing – and not just because of how bad it looks. The former Tonight Show host showed up with half his face bruised, one eye swollen shut, a broken wrist, and bizarrely, a missing fingernail.

The 74-year-old says it happened near Pittsburgh on Saturday when he “fell down a 60-foot hill” while taking a shortcut to dinner before his show. According to Leno, this all went down near a Hampton Inn about 30 miles outside the city.

But here’s where things get interesting.

Social media isn’t buying his story. At all.

“Them damn loan shark injuries lmaoo,” wrote O’Shea Jackson Jr., star of Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, in a post that quickly went viral.

Another tweet with over 23 million views put it bluntly: “That brother is in deep gambling debt.”

Comedian Jay Leno says his eye is swollen after he fell down a 60 foot hill. pic.twitter.com/FVbzOFU5Fl — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) November 19, 2024



What’s really raising eyebrows is why a guy worth half a billion dollars was staying at a Hampton Inn in the Pittsburgh suburbs. As one viral post with 10 million views pointed out: “Jay Leno, who is worth half a billion dollars, ‘stayed at a Hampton Inn’ and ‘fell down a hill.’ Something just ain’t adding up.”

The missing fingernail detail especially has people talking – it’s the kind of injury that, as many pointed out, seems more like something from a mob movie than a hiking accident.

Live footage of Jay Leno “falling down a hill” https://t.co/8GqqVmtDqf pic.twitter.com/I9dI6u6UPr — GeoffinLincoln (@GeoffinLincoln) November 20, 2024

This isn’t Leno’s first brush with bizarre accidents lately. In 2022, he got seriously burned in a garage fire. Then in 2023, he broke multiple bones in a motorcycle crash.

POV: You are Jay Leno and having a relaxing time at the Hampton Inn pic.twitter.com/0vE1cs1Ojs — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) November 20, 2024

The comedian, who left The Tonight Show for good in 2014, hasn’t responded to all the speculation. But one thing’s for sure – this story has people wondering what’s really going on with Jay Leno.