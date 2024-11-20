Seth Rogen Faces A-List Criticism in The Studio Trailer

Seth Rogen is about to get roasted by Hollywood’s biggest stars in his new show – and it looks hilarious.

The comedy legend’s upcoming AppleTV+ series “The Studio” features an incredible lineup of A-listers who seem to take great joy in tearing into his character, the head of a fictional movie studio.

Martin Scorsese doesn’t pull any punches, calling Rogen’s character “talentless and spineless.” Ouch.

The minute-long teaser is packed with celebs taking shots at him. Charlize Theron tells him to “get the f— out of here,” while Zac Efron delivers the brutal “no one likes you.” Even the usually mild-mannered Ron Howard gets in on the action, chucking his signature baseball cap at him.

It’s giving major “Curb Your Enthusiasm” vibes, where Larry David would regularly get verbally destroyed by celebrity guests. But unlike “Curb,” Rogen isn’t playing himself – he’s the newly appointed head of Continental Studios, trying to keep his movie studio relevant while dealing with some very unhappy stars.

The show’s got some serious talent behind it. Rogen developed it with his longtime creative partner Evan Goldberg, and they’ve put together an amazing cast including Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Bryan Cranston, and Ike Barinholtz.

Some familiar faces from Rogen’s past projects show up too – both Efron and Theron have worked with him before, and Anthony Mackie makes an appearance in the teaser.

The series follows Rogen’s character and his executive team as they try to balance corporate demands with creative ambitions, all while desperately seeking approval from Hollywood’s elite.

“The Studio” kicks off on AppleTV+ on March 26, 2025, with episodes running through May 21.